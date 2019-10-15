EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:18, 15 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Rude wind forecast for Kazakhstan today

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is expected in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform refers to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, rude wind of 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s is predicted for Zhambyl region.

    In Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda regions wind intensification of 15-20 m/s is expected at night and morning hours.

    Foggy weather is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is also expected here.

    High fire hazard remains in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

