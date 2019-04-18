Rukhani Janghyru focuses on revealing Kazakh people's potential, Annie Michailidou

ALMATY. KAZINFPORM "The Rukhani Janghyru Program, initiated by First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, focuses on the development and revealing of the potential of the people of Kazakhstan," Annie Michailidou, the Head of International Development, Cambridge University Press, said.

She also noted that they consider translation and edition of the Kazakhstan's Literature Anthology as valuable contribution to successful partnership between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.



She added that it is a great honor for them to participate in realization of the Rukhani Janghyru Program and they hope for further cooperation.

According to her, the said program effectively integrates economic reforms with cultural reassertion focusing on education, arts and history.



As earlier reported, a presentation of the Contemporary Kazakh Literature and Poetry Anthology translated into the UN's six languages has taken place today in Almaty.