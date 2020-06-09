EN
    17:50, 09 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Rukhani Janghyru program realization debated

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva held a working meeting on realization of the Rukhani Janghyru program and work of Rukhani Janghyru Kazakhstani Institute of Social Development, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The meeting was held online.

    The sitting focused on the projects being realized currently, outlined prospects for new projects, highlighted importance and necessity of development of new internet projects, etc.

    Following the meeting the Minister gave certain tasks.


