Rukhani Zhangyru: Kazinform to award winners of designers contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 21, Kazinform will award the winners of the contest for the best design support for the President Nazarbayev's article Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness Rukhani Zhangyru.

The design competition announced by the agency is aimed at popularizing cultural and spiritual values, supporting the creative environment, promoting contemporary culture while preserving the national identity.

Applications were accepted from November 1 until December 15. The works had to correspond to the main directions of the program, which are Competitiveness, Pragmatism, Preservation of national identity, Cult of knowledge, Evolutionary, not revolutionary development of Kazakhstan and Openness of consciousness.

The jury selected 120 applications from the 137 that were submitted.

Now a special commission will determine the winners. To ensure objectivity, the jury is comprised of representatives of four countries. They are the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Alan Azhibayev, Director of the Department of Culture and Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Sports Almaz Nurazhan, Head of the Infographic Studio of TASS News Agency Alexey Novichkov, Director of the Chinese publishing house Renmin Huabao Yu Tao, chief editor of Anadolu Agency, Mustafa Fuat, creative director of the FineDesign advertising agency, Tigran Tuniyants and the head of Kazinform's web design and infographics service Bakhtiar Amenov.

Alan Azhibaev

Almaz Nurazhan

Yu Tao

Mustafa Fuat

Tigran Tuniyants

Bakhtiyar Amenov

In a commentary to Kazinform, Alexey Novichkov spoke about the difficult choice facing the contest commission: "It was not an easy choice: too many interesting works. I focused on maximum professionalism and content. I hope, my choice will coincide with the choice of the other jury members and you will be able to easily find the winners. I'm looking forward to the results."

Alexey Novichkov

As previously reported, the winners in each nomination will be awarded with diplomas and monetary prizes. The total prize fund of the contest is 6 million tenge.

The best works will be used in decorating scenery, costumes, printed products, etc. The winners' designs will be posted on Kazinform's website.

