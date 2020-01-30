EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:32, 30 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Rumas to be on working trip to Kazakhstan on 30-31 January

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas will be on a working trip to Kazakhstan on 30-31 January, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

    On 31 January the Belarusian head of government will take part in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and a plenary session of the forum Digital Future of Global Economy in Almaty.

    Sergei Rumas will also hold one-on-one meetings with foreign counterparts.

    On 1 January Belarus assumed presidency in the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA reports.


    Tags:
    Belarus Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!