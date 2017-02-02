Rumors about discounted EXPO tickets for Chinese tourists false

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rumors that Kazakhstan offers discounts on EXPO-2017 tickets to Chinese citizens are completely false, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for discounts for the tourists from China, those rumors are completely false," Director of the Commercialization Department of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Daulet Yerkimbayev said Thursday.



He stressed that prices for EXPO tickets are equal at all ticket offices. In order to attract foreign tourists, the company is negotiating the possibility of including the price of EXPO tickets into air fare.



"The question is still open, we are working on it. This refers to all foreign tourists, we do not single out specific nations or countries. The rules are the same for everyone," Mr. Yerkimbayev emphasized.



He informed that nearly 610,000 tickets had already been sold. 12% of tickets were purchased by foreign tourists from 40 countries.



Yerkimbayev reminded that ticket cost varies from 4,000 to 8,000 tenge. "Tickets to EXPO 2017 are the cheapest in the history of the international exhibition," he added.