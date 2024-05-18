Run for Autism marathon brings together 2,000 in Kazakh capital

Run for Autism charity marathon kicks off today in the Kazakh capital bringing together over 2,000 runners, including Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, and boxer Vasiliy Levit, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

2,323 runners registered for the marathon. All the raised funds will be donated for opening inclusion support classes at kindergartens and schools. The marathon is purposed to raise awareness about autism, CEO of Bolashak Fund supervisory board Dinara Gaplan said.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

The marathon organized by the Bolashak Corporate Fund with the support of partners is called to raise public awareness, improve the lives of people with autism, and create conditions for their socialization and adaptation. The first charity marathon held last April helped equip three inclusion support classes at kindergartners in Astana. 18 autistic children attend the classes.

Marathon registration fee ranges between 5,990 and 8,990 tenge. sportsmen, runners, amateurs, children with special needs and their parents and people from 17 regions of Kazakhstan are running in the marathon online and offline.