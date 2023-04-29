EN
    11:15, 29 April 2023

    Rune routes Kazakhstan’s Bublik in Madrid

    None
    Photo: championat.com
    MADRID. KAZINFORM – World №55 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was upset by Dane Holger Rune in the second-round match at the ATP’s Mutua Madrid Open, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    World №7 Rune devastated the Kazakhstani in the first set 1-6. Bublik tied the score 6-4 against the Dane in the second set. Eventually, Rune snatched the victory 6-7 in the third one.

    He will next face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round.

    Recall that Bublik stunned Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in a three-set opening match.

    The prize pool of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid exceeds €8.7 million.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
