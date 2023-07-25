EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:45, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Rural development program funding increased by 6.7 times

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minster Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government sitting about the regions’ disbursement of the funds allocated under the Auyl-el besigi (rural development) program, Kazinform reports.

    He stressed since the start of the program its financing grew by 6.7 times. In 2019 the republican allotted 29 billion tenge, against 198 billion tenge this year. The akimats disbursed 27% of public funds in the first half of 2023.

    The high spending is recorded in Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions. The least application of funds is seen in Almaty and Ulytau regions.

    Zhambyl, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions boasts the largest number of the completed projects.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!