Rural districts in E Kazakhstan on alert due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eight rural districts in East Kazakhstan region have been put on alert due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the regional department for emergencies.

The alert was issued in Abralinskiy, Ainabulakskiy, Akbulakskiy, Zhazykskiy, Zhiyenalinskiy, Znamenskiy, Karaolenskiy and Tanatskiy rural districts.



Recall that mercury dropped to -30°C in east Kazakhstan region in November-December 2016.