Rural postal points automated at 67% in Kazakhstan - Mussin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rural postal points have been automated at 67% level, chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpost" Bagdat Mussin reported today during the presentation of new bill "On postal service" in the Majilis.

"We brought the figure of automation of rural branches up to 67% to see online what is happening in rural areas," he stressed.

According to him, before 2017 100% of rural post offices will be automated, primeminister.kz informs.

In turn, the Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan noted that in rural areas there are 7600 postmen. About 72% of branches of "Kazpost" are operating under the terms of tenancy, 10% - are in poor condition.

According to the Deputy Minister, it is planned to invest about 6 billion tenge in JSC "Kazpost".