Ruslan Alishev to head Nur Media Holding

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Alishev has been designated to the post of the General Director of the Nur Media Holding by the decree of the Executive Secretary of the Nur Otan Party Askhat Oralov, Kazinform has learnt from the Party's press service.

Ruslan Alishev is a graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University and the Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University.

Throughout his professional career he held several posts in the administration of North Kazakhstan region working his way up to become the deputy akim (governor) of the region.

He served as the deputy chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since May 2020 he was the director of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.