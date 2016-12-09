Ruslan Aushev: Before we were deported to Kazakhstan, now we come here to live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The First President of Ingushetia Ruslan Aushev told that earlier his ancestors used to be deported to the backward appendage of the USSR, whilst now people voluntarily come here to live in the prosperous country.

"I often come to my homeland, Astana, and Almaty. And I see the dynamics and social development. When my oldest daughter married a Kazakhstan citizen from Almaty, my sister told: "Earlier we used to be deported there. Now we go there to live. This is the indicator of today's living level in Kazakhstan", - Ruslan Aushev, the native of Saumalkol village of North Kazakhstan region told in the festival of the ethnocultural associations of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

He recalled his parents being deported to Kazakhstan in 1944, and in the difficult years the brotherly Kazakh people helped them survive.