EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:37, 03 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Ruslan Imankulov appointed Official Spokesperson of Emergencies Ministry

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ruslan Imankulov has been appointed Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1985, Ruslan Imankulov is a native of Dzhambul city.

    He began his career as a specialist at the Department of Emergencies of Zhambyl region. He was the Official Spokesperson of the Committee for Emergencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    In different years he was responsible for interaction with mass media at Kazakhstan Temir

    Zholy JSC and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.



    Photo: ortcom.kz





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!