Ruslan Kulekbayev sentenced to death penalty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A specialized district criminal court of Almaty city has sentenced Ruslan Kulekbayev accused of murdering eight law-enforcement officers and two civilians to death penalty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Members of the victims' families and public prosecutor asked the jury to sentence Kulekbayev to death.



Earlier Kulekbayev talked about the attack on a courthouse and a police station in details and told the court he has no regrets. Recall that Kulekbayev went on a rampage in Almaty city on July 18 killing ten people during the attack.



Kulekbayev's accomplices are also on trial today but they do not face charges related to the mass shooting.



It should be noted that death penalty is prohibited by moratorium in Kazakhstan.