    19:16, 15 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Ruslan Mantayev relieved of Agriculture Vice Minister post

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Government Ruslan Mantayev has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Agriculture, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Born in 1984 in Karaganda region, he graduated from Ryskulov Kazakh economics State University, Tanyshbayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, Nazarbayev University.

    His professional career began as a junior credit officer at the bank in 2005. In 2018 and 2020, he served as a managing director for IT solutions, Telecommunications Vice President, and Deputy Chairman of Transtelecom JSC,

    From August 2020 till present he was Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.


