Ruslan Mukhudinov charged in absentia for organizing murder of Russian politician Nemtsov

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Ruslan Mukhudinov has been charged in absentia for organizing the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.

"Ruslan Mukhudinov was charged in absentia for organizing the murder of Boris Nemtsov. We are glad that this has finally been decided and hope that the charges will be soon brought against his childhood friend Ruslan Geremeyev," Zhanna Nemtsova's lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told TASS on Monday. Prokhorov also noted that last Friday Mukhudinov was put on the wanted list, Kazinform refers to TASS.

The lawyer said earlier that investigators suspect Sever (North) battalion officers Ruslan Geremeyev and Ruslan Mukhudinov of organizing the murder of Boris Nemtsov.

Co-chairman of the Parnas opposition party Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in downtown Moscow on February 27. Zaur Dadaev whom investigators consider the killer, Khamzat Bakhaev, Anzor Gubashev, Shadid Gubashev and Tamerlan Eskerkhanov have been arrested over Nemtsov's murder.