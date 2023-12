SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondoist Ruslan Zhaparov claimed bronze at the Ramus Sofia Open 2021 WT G1 - the international taekwondo tournament took place in March 6-7, 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the semi-finals of 87kg the Kazakhstani lost to the Spanish taekwondoist in the bout that ended 14-5 for the latter, thus claiming bronze.