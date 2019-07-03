Ruslan Zheldibai named as Deputy Chairman of Information Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ruslan Zheldibai has been named as Deputy Chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

Mr. Zheldibai is a graduate of the Rysskulov Kazakh Economic University and the University of Warwick earning Master's degree in Program and Project Management under the Bolashak scholarship.



He began his professional career as a journalist and a TV host at various Kazakhstani TV channels, namely Khabar News Agency, Yel-Arna TV Channel and National Television Corporation Qazaqstan.



Mr. Zheldibai was the head of the department and chief producer of Television and Radio Company Yuzhnaya stolitsa (Southern capital) JSC.



Since 2018 he worked as the Head of Information Work in Internet Space and Social Networks Department of the Information Committee.



He is fluent in Kazakh, Russian and English.