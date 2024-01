Russia-2018 World Cup draw results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Friday's draw at the Kremlin for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Prior to it, Putin said: "The qualification matches were intense. The world's top 32 teams are awaiting the draw."

He also invited all supporters to visit Russia for the games.

Moscow will host 32 participants in 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities from June 14 until July 15.

Russia drew Group A, with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay.

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria highlight Group D.

The groups set to compete in the World Cup are as follows:

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan