MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's Audit Chamber will examine preparations to 2018 World Football Cup finals in Russia annually, Chairperson Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with TASS.

"This theme enjoys our unflagging attention. There've been two checks... Such inspections will be annual, up to 2018, when the competition is due," she said.

Golikova said Audit Chamber have already carried out two inspections in this field in 2014-2015. "The first began before I took over but ended when I was already in charge. The stadiums' likely costs were the focus of attention. The subject has not been closed to this day. More inquiries are needed. And the second probe was into the performance of individual regions, because it is the regional authorities that are responsible for construction and for creating infrastructures in cities that will host the World Cup. Some have to be asked to hurry up. In fact, we've published our specific recommendations," Chairperson said.

According to the latest inspection by Russia's Audit Chamber, results of which were unveiled in August this year, execution of federal budget aimed at preparation to 2018 World Football Cup in Russia, stood at 3.1% of annual output as of April 1, 2015.

Earlier the Chief of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Igor Artemiev said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily that the stadium in St. Petersburg is "more costly than all of the world's Wembley stadiums."

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital, Kazinform refers to TASS.