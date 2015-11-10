MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's Rosgeo plans to work in different areas in Iran and is considering gas, oil, gold and ore projects, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian geological holding Roman Panov told TASS in the interview on Tuesday.

"Geophysical exploration of gas fields in the South Caspian region and services of drilling technologies and enhanced oil recovery are considered in respect of hydrocarbons. We are viewing proposals on aerial geophysical studies of promising areas and prospecting of hardrock gold and lead and zinc ore in terms of solid mineral resources. We will also probably deal with research related to enhanced gold recovery from refractory ore and assessment of salt deposits' reserves," Panov said.

The company is also interested in projects in the sphere of underground waters in Iran, he added.

Source: TASS