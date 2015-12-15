ORENBURG. KAZINFORM - Russia's largest solar power plant with capacity of 25 MW will be opened in Orsk on December 21, the government of Orenburg Region told TASS on Tuesday.

"Orenburg Region will formally open the Orsk solar photoelectric power plant on December 21. Construction of the plant amounting to 3 bln rubles ($42.6 mln) is fully completed and it supplies power to the united national energy system since December," the regional government said.

TASS reported earlier several more solar farms will be built in Orenburg Region within the framework of the target program on energy saving and improvement of energy efficiency.

Source: TASS