    13:36, 29 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Russia&#39;s Roscosmos to create national manned spaceflight program center

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia plans to create a national manned spaceflight program center as a result of the reorganization of the Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) into a state corporation, the Izvestia daily writes on Wednesday.

    Cosmonaut Sergey Krikalev - first deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) is considered to be the main contender for the post of the center's head. The manned spaceflight program center is expected to include, in particular, the cosmonaut training center, the manned space programs department of Roscosmos and a number of units of the RKK Energia Rocket and Space Corporation and TsNIIMash. The newspaper writes that Roscosmos intends to create a close analogue of the US Lyndon B. Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, which is responsible for NASA manned missions. Source: TASS

