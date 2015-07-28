MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's new-generation anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) have been deployed on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, Pacific Fleet spokesman Roman Martov said on Tuesday.

The combat hardware has assumed combat positions near the port cities of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which serves as the Pacific Fleet's main naval base, Yelizovo, which hosts the Fleet's air base, and Vilyuchinsk, which accommodates the Fleet's submarine base.

Crews of the anti-aircraft missile regiment will shortly go on combat duty, the spokesman said.

"This event was preceded by the crews' exercises at the Gatchina training aviation and air defense center to assimilate the new weaponry. Over 200 servicemen from the regiment underwent retraining, after which the combat hardware was accepted from the industry. The entire regiment set of the S-400 air defense missile systems held its first successful firing exercises at the Kapustin Yar state shooting range and was delivered by rail and water transport to Kamchatka," the captain 1st rank said.

The first batch of combat hardware for the S-400 regiment arrived in Kamchatka in February and in June the military reported about completing the delivery of the air defense missile complex.

A source in the Defense Ministry told TASS the regiment set of S-400 air defense systems for the Kamchatka peninsula will consist of three battalions.

The S-400 surface-to-air missile system is designated to destroy any air targets at a distance of up to 400 km (248.5 miles) and at an altitude of up to 30 km (18.6 miles) and create defense in depth, Kazinform refers to TASS.