UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Russia's S7 Airlines has launched a new flight linking Novosibirsk (Russia) with Ust-Kamenogorsk (Kazakhstan).

The flight will be operated weekly on an Airbus A320 which can carry up to 158 passengers. It is worth mentioning that S7 Airlines performs passenger flights to other destinations in Kazakhstan, namely Almaty, Shymkent, Pavlodar, and Semey.