Russia abstains from participation in project to launch e-document management system in EEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has made a decision to start a pilot project to implement a common electronic document management system for the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states and the EEC, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the project. "Russia has so far abstained from participation," the press service said.

The pilot project is designed, first of all, to examine the IT solutions that enable the official correspondence between the EEU member states and the EEC in order to create an electronic document flow between them, including with the use of e-signatures.



"The project is expected to mark the beginning of a major transition to predominant use of e-documents and e-signatures in the interaction between the EEU member states and the EEC," EEC Minister for Domestic Markets, Information Support, Information and Communication Technologies Karine Minasyan said. She added that the implementation of an e-document management system will considerably reduce the expenses associated with paper-based correspondence, enhance the interaction between state government agencies and the EEU bodies, and speed up the process of decision-making in the EEU, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.