Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Participants of the 20th strategic dialogue between the Russian Armed Forces and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have reached agreement to boost cooperation in the military sphere, according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Defense on Wednesday.

Head of the Main Operations Directorate, first deputy head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy and Major General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission, took part in the consultations, TASS reports.

"The sides exchanged their opinions on thorny international and regional issues, as well as on closer cooperation between China and Russia in the military sphere. The sides reached broad consensus," the document says.

The sides also confirmed their intention to increase the level of cooperation and undertake constructive steps for further renewal of strategic cooperation between the armed forces.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense said in the statement that head of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission Li Zuocheng held a meeting with the Russian delegation.

