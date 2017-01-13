EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 13 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia and Turkey agreed on flight safety over Syria

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM. - Russia's defense ministry has signed an agreement with the Turkish army on ensuring flight safety over Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports from Moscow, referring to the Russian Defense Ministry's website.

    The memorandum was signed during the consultations between the two countries' Defense Ministries' delegations on cooperation in the fight against Daish in Syria.

    The document defines coordination and collaboration of Russian and Turkish Air Forces in the fight against terrorists in Syria, as well as on ensuring flight safety of aircrafts and drones in Syrian airspace.

    null 

    Tags:
    Russia Armed conflicts World News Terrorism
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!