Russia and Turkey agreed on flight safety over Syria

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM. - Russia's defense ministry has signed an agreement with the Turkish army on ensuring flight safety over Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports from Moscow, referring to the Russian Defense Ministry's website.

The memorandum was signed during the consultations between the two countries' Defense Ministries' delegations on cooperation in the fight against Daish in Syria.

The document defines coordination and collaboration of Russian and Turkish Air Forces in the fight against terrorists in Syria, as well as on ensuring flight safety of aircrafts and drones in Syrian airspace.