Russia beats Sweden and proceeds to final of 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship

OSTRAVA. KAZINFORM - Russia has beaten Sweden 5:4 in overtime during the semifinal match of the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship held in the Czech Republic. The match was held in Ostrava with 8,693 spectators in attendance.

The Russian team will reach the finals of the youth championship for the 14th time. Russia has won the championship four times and has come in second nine times. Canada will meet the reigning champion of the tournament Finland in the second semifinal match on Saturday at 21:00 Moscow time.

Source: TASS