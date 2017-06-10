Russia brings a block of ice to Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia has unveiled one of the biggest pavilions at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana this morning, Kazinform reports.

Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov said that he is honored to open the pavilion and hopes it will be one of the best at the exhibition.



"Everybody will see that Russia makes it its goal to develop innovative energy in the future by using its natural advantages. For instance, the fact that it borders on many seas," Ambassador Bocharnikov said at the opening ceremony.







Georgiy Kalamanov, General Commissioner of the Russian Pavilion, in turn, expressed hope that the number of visitors will be huge and thanked the organizers of the exhibition. In his words, the topic of the pavilion United energy flow is in complete accord with the theme of the exhibition The Future Energy.



Commissioner of the Astana EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshibayev who attended the ceremony noted the Russian Pavilion is poised to be one of the best and the most visited pavilions at the exhibition.







A block of ice that Russia brought from the Arctic Region will undoubtedly become the drawing card of the Russian Pavilion. It should be noted that the Arctic Region is considered to be one of the most promising in terms of development of alternative energy in Russia.



Fun fact: Instead of cutting the ribbons to unveil the pavilion, Ambassador Bocharnikov, Georgiy Kalamanov and Rapil Zhoshibayev broke the ribbons that were turned into pieces of ice with hammers to celebrate the topic of the pavilion.















