Russia can sell its 49% stake in Turkish NPP project - media

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Project company Akkuyu Nuclear (74.915% of shares are owned by Rosatom Overseas) could sell a 49% stake in the project of the Turkish Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of Rosatom.

According to the news agency, company Cengiz Insaat is interested in the acquisition of shares in the Turkish Nuclear Power Plant.

Rosatom does not comment on this information, as well as on further implementation of the project.

The intergovernmental Russian-Turkish agreement on construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was signed on May 12, 2010. This project includes construction of four power units (VVER-1200) with a capacity of 1.2 GW each in accordance with the Russian project "NPP-2006".

According to the agreement, the share of foreign investors in the capital of Akkuyu Nuclear can total up to 49%.

In January of 2015 around $800 mln were allocated for the project of the nuclear power plant. The total cost of the construction is estimated at $22 bln. The total amount of funds Russia allocated to the project to date is approximately $3 bln.

Due to tensions in Russian-Turkish relations, the future of Akkuyu NPP project is still under question. Western media, citing sources in the Turkish government, reported earlier that the project was suspended. However, the Turkish side has officially denied this information.

Source: TASS