Russia, China, Iran – biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia, China and Iran are the biggest investors of Kazakhstan's agricultural sector, according to Rakhat Nurgaliyev, a representative of the Kazakh Agricultural Ministry.

“Together with our Russian partners we are planning to build two oil crops processing plants in Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions. As for China, several projects are being planned now,” said Nurgaliyev at a press conference in Ministry of Agriculture today.

Alongside, Nurgaliyev informed that Ministry actively attracts companies from Italy, Germany, France, Czech Republic and Ukraine. Finnish and Swedish companies are keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan too.

In the past five years, Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector has attracted 102.6bln tenge of domestic and foreign investments.