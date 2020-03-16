Russia closes border with Belarus over coronavirus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s authorities have decided to shut border with Belarus for the movement of people over coronavirus fears, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, TASS reported.

«We have also decided to close the border with Belarus for the movement of people and we have made a range of other preventive steps,» Mishustin said. «We will continue making every effort to protect our country from this new threat, we will be proactive and will take exhaustive measures in order to first of all prevent a mass spread of the coronavirus,» he said.