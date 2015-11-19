EN
    18:31, 19 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Russia could cancel flights to other countries besides Egypt

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - During a press conference after the APEC Summit in Manila, Medvedev said:

    "I cannot exclude that we may consider this issue in some cases, I mean the issue concerning flights to other countries. But this hasn't been done yet and I hope it won't happen."

    Russian flights to Egypt were suspended on November 6 after Russian A321 passenger jet crashed over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board. Later, Russian Federal Aviation Agency Rosaviation prohibited from November 14 EgyptAir flights to Russia.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

