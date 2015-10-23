Russia could create aircraft repair center in Cuba

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that Russian delegation will inspect Cuban infrastructure in order to create repair center in the near future.

On Sunday, a delegation of Cuban officials headed by the country's vice president, Ricardo Cabrisas, arrived in Moscow. The delegation held several meetings with high-ranking officials, including Rogozin, the co-president of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission.

"In the beginning of November, our delegation from the company Russian Helicopters will go [to Cuba]. It will inspect on the ground all the potential, all the Cuban infrastructure in order to create this [repair] center in the near future," Rogozin said after meeting with Cabrisas earlier in the day.

Cuba and Russia have enjoyed warm relations, dating back to Soviet times. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow and Havana are preparing to launch large-scale joint projects in the fields of energy and civil aviation, as well as a program to modernize Cuba's power plants.

Source: Sputniknews.com. Photo: © Flickr/ lezumbalaberenjena