    10:47, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Russia could propose Saudi Arabia arms contracts worth USD 10 bln

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM- On October 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that a possibility of King Salman's visit to Moscow was being worked out through diplomatic channels.

    "Saudi Arabian King Salman could visit Moscow in the end of November and a number of contracts worth up to $10 billion is being prepared to his visit," Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Russian state technology company Rostec and in Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

    The newspaper added that Saudi officials have shown interest in Iskander (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) tactical missile systems this year.

    In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman agreed to expand bilateral cooperation and resolve issues of regional and international relevance.

    Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest world arms importers due to some $80 billion allocated on military spending in 2015, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

