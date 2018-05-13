Russia defeats Switzerland at 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark

COPEHNAGEN. KAZINFORM Russia defeated Switzerland 4:3 in its fifth game of the group stage of the 2018 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship.

The goals were scored by Kirill Kaprizov (23rd minute), Yevgeni Dadonov (28), Nikita Nesterov (40) and Mikhail Grigorenko (57) of Russia, and by Ramon Untersander (27), Sven Andrighetto (52) and Gaetan Haas (59) of Switzerland, TASS reports.

The 2018 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship runs in Denmark on May 4-20.

This is the 16th encounter of Russia and Switzerland at World Championships. 11 games were won by Russia, two - by Switzerland and two ended in draw.

Currently, Russia is ranked second in its Group A with 13 points and will be playing its next group stage match on May 14 against the squad from Slovakia.

Sweden tops the Group A standings with 14 points, followed by Russia, Czech Republic (9 points), Switzerland (9 points), Slovakia (9 points), France (6 points), Austria (6 points) and Belarus (0 points).

Group B includes the national teams from the United States (13 points), Finland (12 points), Denmark (11 points), Canada (10 points), Latvia (9 points), Germany (5 points), Norway (3 points), and South Korea (0 points). The four best teams from each group will make it into the quarterfinals, due on May 17.