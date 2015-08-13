Russia delivers five S-300 missiles to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Defense troops of Kazakhstan received five anti-aircraft missile systems S-300PS from Russia on a non-repayable basis, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

S-300PS will be tested during drills and transferred to military service in the units of defense troops to provide cover for the airspace of Kazakhstan, said Commander of the Air Defense Forces Nurzhan Mukanov. The systems were delivered by rail to the station of Zhetysu near Almaty, AKI Press reported. S-300PS belongs to a family of S-300, long range surface-to-air missile systems. Initially, they were developed to defend against aircraft and cruise missiles for the Soviet Air Defense Forces. Subsequent variations were developed to intercept ballistic missiles. The S-300 is regarded as one of the most potent anti-aircraft missile systems currently fielded.