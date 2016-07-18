Russia delivers missiles for S-300 to Iran

BAKU. KAZINFORM Russia has provided Iran with the first batch of its missiles designed to be used on the S-300PMU2 surface-to-air missile system, Tasnim news agency reported.

After deployment of the S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile complexes in Iran, the country’s air defense capacity will increase, said the report.

The S-300 is a series of highly capable air defense system that was deployed for the first time in the former Soviet Union in 1979. Russian armed forces later modified the system.

The S-300 mobile units are capable of targeting fighter jets and ballistic missiles.

The state-of-the-art Russian system can intercept 200 targets and guide up to 12 missiles simultaneously.

Back in 2010, Moscow froze an $800-million contract on S-300, agreed earlier in 2007 with Iran, due to the UN Security Council’s sanctions on Tehran.

Later in 2015, President Vladimir Putin, however, unfroze the deal, Trend reports.