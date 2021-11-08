Russia detects 39,400 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 39,400 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,834,495 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.45%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,597 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,736 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 799 new cases were discovered in the Voronezh Region, 791 cases - in the Republic of Crimea, and 787 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 998,931 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,190 compared to 1,179 the day before. In all, 248,004 patients died of the infection.

The country has been documenting more than 1,000 daily coronavirus fatalities for three weeks in a row.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.81%.

Over the past 24 hours, 85 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 46 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 43 - in the Stavropol Region, 41 - in the Voronezh Region, and 39 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries grew by 25,582 over the past day to 7,587,560.

The share of recovered patients dropped to 85.9% of the total case tally, according to the crisis center.

Some 1,138 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 887 in the Samara Region, 746 in the Crimea Republic, 675 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 644 in the Bashkortostan Region.