Russia detects 4,457 daily COVID-19 cases, highest since May 28
This is the highest number of daily infections since May 28, 2022, when 4,556 infections were recorded.
As many as 1,266 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 1.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 38 regions, while in 36 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,283 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 860 over the past day, versus 987 a day earlier, reaching 2,786,168, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 329 over the past day versus 297 a day earlier, reaching 1,540,560.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,929 over the past day, reaching 17,903,447, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 40 over the past day to 381,794, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.
A day earlier, 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
Photo: tass.com