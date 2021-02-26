Russia documents 11,086 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest figure since October 5

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 11,086 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily case count since October 5. The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 4,223,186, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

The daily increase rate has reached 0.26%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,336 COVID-19 cases were documented in Moscow, 947 in St. Petersburg, 502 in the Moscow Region, 392 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 298 in the Voronezh Region, 285 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, there are 354,496 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.