Russia documents 22,410 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 22,410 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the overall case count hitting 1,971,013, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases has surpassed 22,000 for four days in a row.

However, the number of active cases, that is, patients who are undergoing treatment right now, has gone down for the first time since September 17, from 461,265 to 461,178.

In the past 24 hours, 5,882 new COVID-19 cases have been documented in Moscow, 2,130 in St. Petersburg, 839 in the Moscow Region, 407 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 351 in the Arkhangelsk Region.