    17:46, 22 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Russia documents 9,284 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 9,284 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 4,466,153, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

    The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.21%.

    In the past 24 hours, 1,586 cases of COVID-19 were documented in Moscow, 865 in St. Petersburg, 646 in the Moscow Region, 339 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 240 in the Rostov Region, 204 in the Voronezh Region.

    Currently, there are 293,577 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.


