Russia documents record-high 18,283 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 18,283 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. The case tally has risen to 1,599,976, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

The daily increase rate has risen to 1.2%, the crisis center said.

The lowest daily increase rate has been documented in Chechnya and Dagestan (0.5% each), the Moscow Region, Chuvashia and Tatarstan (0.6% each).

Moscow has documented 5,268 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Moscow Region - 524, the Arkhangelsk Region - 325, the Rostov Region - 310, the Voronezh Region - 296.

Currently, there are 371,760 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.