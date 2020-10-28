EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 28 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Russia documents record-high 346 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia documents record-high 346 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - crisis center, TASS reports.



    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!