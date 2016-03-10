Russia hopes Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to join OPEC talks: Minister

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Russia hopes that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will join talks with the OPEC group on stabilization of oil markets, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Now, the consultations between OPEC and non-OPEC are under way... We hope that all the OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan... will join the making of the corresponding decision," Novak told reporters.

Novak said last week that a meeting between the OPEC group and other leading oil producers about freezing oil output levels could take place between March 20 and April 1, either in Russia, or Vienna or Doha.

There is no date or place set yet for a possible meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC nations, Russia's Energy Ministry spokeswoman informed.

An Iraqi oil official told state newspaper Al-Sabah on Wednesday that the world's biggest oil exporters both in and outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plan to meet in Moscow on March 20 to discuss an output freeze.

Source: AKI Press