Russia in favor of large joint projects in CIS Politics

MINSK. KAZINFORM Russia agrees that it is necessary to implement large joint projects within the Commonwealth of Independent States, Russia's Permanent Representative in the CIS Andrei Shvedov said during the presentation of the Concept of Russia's Chairmanship of the CIS in 2017 held at the Russian Embassy in Minsk on 18 November, BELTA reported.

Andrei Shvedov noted that fresh ideas will give a new impetus to the development of the CIS.

“I fully support the idea voiced by the Belarusian President at the meeting with the heads of government of our countries that it is necessary to launch large joint projects in the CIS,” he said.

Russia will assume the CIS chairmanship on 1 January 2017 in accordance with the Resolution of the CIS Heads of State Council of 16 September 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already approved the Concept for Chairmanship of the Russian Federation of the CIS in 2017 and the Action Plan for its implementation.

The Concept formalizes the key goals and objectives for Russia's chairmanship: to further develop the CIS, improve its international standing and influence, enhance the work of the bodies and agencies of the CIS, ensure better coordination of the integration processes of different levels in the CIS, and advance the cooperation against terrorism and organized crime.

Besides, special attention is paid to the events to mark the Year of Family in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Action Plan to the Concept includes 54 events in all areas of cooperation in the CIS.