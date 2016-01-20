EN
    21:52, 20 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Russia in talks to train first Iranian cosmonaut

    TSIOLKOVSKY. KAZINFORM - Russia's Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) continues talks with Iran on the possibility of preparing an Iranian cosmonaut for a flight and creating an Earth remote sensing satellite for Iran, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov said on Wednesday.

    "I wouldn't say that some agreements have been signed but, on the other hand, I wouldn't say that interest has faded. We're currently carrying out work on these issues, discussing the possibility of preparing cosmonauts and creating a satellite," the Roscosmos head told journalists at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East.
    Source: TASS

